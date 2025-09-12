8 Resources To Share During National Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide Prevention is crucial at any time of the year, but major attention is given to suicide during National Suicide Prevention Month in September. Black Americans are plagued with a number of health issues, including mental health issues, which have resulted in suicide for many. In 2020, there was a significant increase in the suicide rate among African Americans. That jump was 5.5 per 100,000 in 2011 to 7.7 per 100,000 in 2020. According to the Suicide Resource Prevention Center, suicide is more prevalent in adolescents and young adults in Black populations.

Here are eight resources to keep on hand not only during National Suicide Prevention Month, but every month in case it is needed.

L.E.T.S. Save Lives (AFSP)

L.E.T.S Save Lives (AFSP) introduces a program focused on preventing suicide in African communities by tackling the stigma and facilitating discussions to recognize signs of distress and struggle, among individuals within these groups. The initiative was crafted in collaboration with community specialists, researchers, and survivors. It operates year-round and is particularly suited for visibility during National Suicide Prevention Month. Reach out to a local chapter or visit the AFSP website for additional details.

Soul Shop for Black Churches

The Soul Shop program for churches offers one-day training sessions to empower African American religious leaders in dealing with the effects of suicide within their congregations and communities. Taking advantage of the partnership between AFSP and American faith groups allows these workshops to be held in environments that are familiar and trusted by those who may be struggling with mental health challenges and seeking support initially.

SAMHSA’s Black Youth Suicide Prevention Initiative (BYPSI)

SAMHSA’s program, called the Black Youth Suicide Prevention Initiative (BYPSI), is focused on lowering instances of ideation and actions, among individuals aged 5 to 24 years old in the United States. Black Youth Suicide Prevention Initiative collaborates with states to address the rising rates of youth suicide with a specific emphasis on equity and targeted intervention on a national level.

Therapy for Black Girls

Therapy for Black Girls is a platform that provides a directory of therapists, along with a blog and podcast, to assist women and girls on their mental health journeys. The founder of this platform is Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist who aims to close the gap in access and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health support for Black women.

Black Mental Health on 988 Lifeline

On the 988 Lifeline, Black Mental Health support services are available with advice and assistance designed for individuals, such as safety strategies and immediate crisis help to deal with systemic issues, by offering culturally sensitive crisis intervention via the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline service.

Digital Shareables from NIMH

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is offering content for media to raise awareness and share resources for suicide prevention with hashtags, like #shareNIMH. They aim to support those seeking assistance by using easily accessible digital materials.

To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA)

To spread awareness and support for health issues in advocacy-driven ways during World Suicide Prevention Day and National Suicide Prevention Week, To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) a nonprofit organization, shares yearly Suicide Prevention Packs that include clothing items and outreach materials to promote activism and community engagement around mental health concerns.

Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program

The nonprofit organization known as the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program is dedicated to increasing awareness of suicide in the United States by celebrating Yellow Ribbon Week during World Suicide Prevention Day. Recurring each September, the program aims to provide engaging activities for students and teachers.

RELATED CONTENT: ChatGPT Adding Parental Controls After A Family Says AI Led To Teen’s Death By Suicide