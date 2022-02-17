Natlyn Jones Knocks Out Stereotypes with SheWarrior Athletic Wear

Natlyn Jones, wife of legendary boxer Roy Jones, Jr., champions the health and wellness of women as the founder of SheWarrior, a sustainable athletic wear brand. The entrepreneur and trained fighter challenges women to build strength inside and out by supplementing their workouts and daily lives with functional fashion.

Encouraging women to take a jab at their fitness goals is only half of the boxing promoter’s mission. Jones recognizes that women so often put the needs of their loved ones before their own. The mother of three focuses on how building strength and stamina can help women be assertive, strategic, and unapologetic.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with the entrepreneur about her mission to empower women to raise a fist.

Tell us about the mission behind SheWarrior.

I’ve been in the gym for what feels like nearly my whole life. I remember looking across the boxing ring seeing other women look uncomfortable and unconfident while working out. I knew the struggle of finding athletic clothes that were practical, comfortable and fashionable.

I always go right from my workout to pick up the kids from school. Then, I head to the grocery store and back to soccer practice. One day, I thought to myself, “I can’t be the only one,” Jones said about her busy lifestyle.

SheWarrior isn’t just a clothing brand. It is about women empowering women in their daily lives because we all know when we look good — we feel good.

Why was it important to make your athletic wear sustainable?

I wanted SheWarrior to not only make a difference in what women wear, but to leave a long-lasting impression on the Earth. Each style is made to order in the U.S. with 100% recycled materials. We dye the materials through a water-free process, so we can save water and reduce landfill waste.

Help us be the change with the Earthleisure brand giving you do-good, feel-good, look-good vibes all day long!

Did Roy Jones, Jr. provide any support or inspiration when designing for SheWarrior?

Roy is my biggest supporter. He has always stood by my vision and believed in my ability to create beautiful things in decor, fashion, etc. He’s not a visual person in the creative, artistic sense. Roy always tells me “That’s your thing, not mine. I can’t see it like you can.” He is there when I ask for an opinion, but at the end of the day he likes pretty much anything I decide.

Are there any initiatives SheWarrior is aiming towards in 2022?

In 2022, our goal is to continue to grow the SheWarrior community. We want to have as much of a positive impact as possible through product and messaging. We’re always striving to be better. SheWarrior hopes to empower many more people across the country this year. We have some very exciting projects in the works, and we can’t wait to share them with all of you!

Jones fights to change the status quo around strength in a male-dominated ring. The boxing promoter empowers women to embrace themselves, champion their personal victories and celebrate their bodies in her Earthleisure brand athletic wear. The founder of SheWarrior redefines what boxing means to women. Jones invites women into the ring to nurture and grow their fighting spirit.

In launching SheWarrior, Jones’s biggest challenge was ensuring clothing was sustainably made in the U.S. SheWarrior athletic wear is made to order to ensure the lowest possible impact on the planet.