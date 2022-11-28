Black Navy Sailor Who Disarmed Mass Shooter in Colorado Speaks Out

A member of the U.S. Navy spoke out on Sunday, after being injured while helping prevent further harm during last week’s shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado.

CBS News reported that Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James made his first public comments regarding the shooting that left five people dead and 17 injured. James issued his statement through Centura Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, where he is recovering from undisclosed injuries suffered during the Nov. 19 attack. Thomas stated that he “simply wanted to save the family that I found.”

In the statement, James said:

“If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person. Thankfully, we are a family, and family looks after one another.”

“I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years.”

“My thoughts are with those we lost on Nov. 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries.”

According to the outlet, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez stated that James was one of two men who helped stop the shooter who walked into Club Q during a drag queen’s birthday celebration.

CBS News reported that the suspect entered the nightclub with multiple firearms, including a semiautomatic rifle, when James pushed a rifle out of the shooter’s reach.

James also received help from Army veteran Rich Fierro, who repeatedly struck the shooter with a handgun the shooter had brought into the bar, officials said.

CBS News reported that the suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was visibly injured during his initial court appearance on Wednesday, where he was ordered to be held without bail.

Formal charges have not been filed yet against Aldrich, who has not yet spoken about the shooting.