News by Mitti Hicks

U.S. Navy Veteran Facing 3 Years In Dubai Prison For Traveling With Prescription Drugs







A US Navy veteran is facing three years in prison in Dubai after traveling with prescription medications.

Charles Wimberly from Covington, Georgia, was traveling to the United Arab Emirates with Ibuprofen and CBD oil, two medications reportedly prescribed for a degenerative joint disease that affects his spine. Wimberly is supposed to undergo surgery in November, followed by six months of recovery. He traveled to Dubai for a pre-surgery vacation. He landed in Dubai on Sept. 21, and all was well.

But that all changed for the veteran six days later. Wimberly was detained on Sept. 27 at Dubai International Airport. Dubai officials arrested him for allegedly “trafficking” his prescription medications after finding the medicine during the pre-departure screening.

According to the UAE Embassy, all travelers to the UAE must comply with local laws and regulations regarding medications that can and cannot be brought into the country. Travelers must also check with their doctor to confirm whether the medication is controlled. In Wimberly’s case, CBD oil falls under Class A, a controlled substance in the UAE. These drugs cannot be “freely imported into the country.” According to the UAE’s Ministry of Health & Prevention, cannabis in all forms is prohibited, and travelers must apply for approval through the Ministry of Health’s website before bringing it.

While the Navy vet has been released on bail, he cannot leave the country. If he is found guilty, he faces three years in prison at minimum.

“My PTSD is at a very high level right now. I’m so tired of crying. I can’t stop shaking. My daughter is so upset. I feel like I’ve let everyone down,” he reportedly told staff with Detained in Dubai, an organization known to specialize in the UAE’s civil and criminal justice system.

The company’s CEO says this situation has further impacted Wimberly’s health.

“Charles was locked up and deprived of his prescription medication as well as meds to manage his diabetes and sleep apnea, causing him to suffer a diabetic episode,” Detained CEO Radha Stirling says. “He’s a good man who does not partake in drugs (as evidenced in his medical history). All he wanted was one last holiday before his debilitating surgery.”

Stirling also says the Navy vet is being impacted financially since he’s on bail and unable to leave.

“This leaves him forced to stay in hotels while he awaits prosecution. Charles cannot afford the unexpected hotel bills, medical or legal bills. For many,” adds Stirling, “the process is the punishment.”

