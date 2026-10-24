photo credit: Keith Allison, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons Sports by Sidnee Michelle Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire Trades Basketball Jersey For Police Badge The six-time NBA All-Star, 43, completed his training and received his badge during an Oct. 14 ceremony.







Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire has traded his basketball jersey for a police badge after graduating from the Miami Dade College School of Justice’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy and preparing to join the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in Florida, Police1 reports.

The six-time NBA All-Star, 43, completed his training and received his badge during an Oct. 14 ceremony, marking a new chapter for the former professional basketball player, according to the outlet.

Stoudemire, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2026, said pursuing a career in law enforcement fulfills a childhood ambition inspired by his family’s history of public service.

“It’s something I always wanted to do since I was a kid,” Stoudemire told Sports Illustrated.

The former NBA star recalled wanting to become a police officer as early as elementary school. His uncle served as a police captain, another family member worked as a deputy, and his cousin is also a captain. His sister is pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Despite his extensive athletic background, Stoudemire acknowledged that police academy training presented unexpected physical challenges. He told Sports Illustrated that the program’s long-distance running requirements were particularly demanding compared with his NBA training.

Stoudemire spent 14 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat. He averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7% from the field.

He finished his NBA career with the Miami Heat in 2015-16. He later continued his professional basketball career internationally before retiring in 2020.

Stoudemire’s latest career move also reflects his interest in community engagement and mentoring younger generations.

“It’s a community-oriented job where our first line of business is to protect and serve the community, and that’s what drew me to the field,” he told Sports Illustrated.

After graduating from the academy, Stoudemire is expected to complete additional training with the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department before beginning his new role serving the county’s school communities.

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