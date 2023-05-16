NBA Finals Ticket Prices Reach a Record-High of Up to $5K

The upcoming NBA Finals are getting quite pricey. According to Forbes, although the teams for the NBA Finals haven’t been settled yet, secondary market tickets are already at a record high. The average price tag is reportedly more than $3,800 to nearly $5,200 per ticket.

For example, based on data from TicketIQ, the average ticket price to the championship game if the Los Angeles Lakers were to defeat the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals is valued at $5,198. However, if the Lakers lose to the Nuggets, ticket prices will drop to $4,133 for home games that will take place at Ball Arena. The big money appears to be on the West Coast if the Lakers secure the Western Conference title.

On the other hand, the average price for a Finals home game at the Kaseya Center, where the Miami Heat play, is $4,678. If the Boston Celtics emerge victorious over the Heat, the home games at TD Garden will be an average of $3,862.

Compared to last year’s finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, tickets at the Chase Center, home of the Warriors, were valued at $3,526.

Yet, TicketiQ’s Vice-President of Growth Greg Cohen believes the ticket prices will decrease as more tickets are released on the primary and secondary markets.