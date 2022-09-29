Atlanta Hawks Co-Owner Grant Hill To Be Honored at Black Enterprise's Black Men Xcel Summit

NBA Hall of Famer and Atlanta Hawks Co-owner Grant Hill will be a guest speaker and award honoree at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Black Men Xcel (BMX) Summit.

The BMX Summit is the nation’s No. 1 conference focused on celebrating and refining Black men with the tools to advance their professional development, from entry-level management to C-suite executive. The Summit will take place October 12-14 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Hill, the son of former Dallas Cowboys running back Calvin Hill and Janet Hill, is a two-time national champion at Duke University, the 1994 ACC Player of the Year, and a two-time NCAA All-American. Hill was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 3 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft and was named Co-Rookie of The Year with Jason Kidd.

Hill played 18 seasons in the NBA for four teams and was a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA player, and 2018 Hall of Fame inductee. In 2015, Hill and entrepreneur Tony Ressler purchased the Atlanta Hawks for $800 million. The team today is worth $1.6 billion.

Hill also advocates raising awareness for Black men getting tested for prostate cancer, a disease that is killing Black men in staggering numbers. Not only is prostate cancer the most commonly diagnosed cancer for African American men, but they’re two times more likely to be diagnosed with it, and two and a half times more likely to die from prostate cancer.

“We know that prostate cancer, in general, is a huge risk for all men, but without a doubt it disproportionately affects the African American community and African American men,” Hill told BLACK ENTERPRISE last November.

Additionally, the Hall of Famer runs Hill Ventures, which is responsible for managing and maintaining Hill’s marketing and promotional activities, community investment and foundation initiatives, website content and design, real estate portfolio, personal art collection tour, and other off-the-court activities and initiatives.

The BMX Summit will feature roundtable discussions and panels on Black men in business, entrepreneurship, technology, and much more.

In addition to Hill, other notable figures who will be attending the Black Enterprise BMX Summit, include civil rights attorney Ben Crump, mental health expert Jay Barnett, journalist Ed Gordon, OneTen CEO Maurice Jones, and many more.

Brothers, this is an event you can’t miss! Tickets are still available here or visit https://www.blackenterprise.com/bmx2022.