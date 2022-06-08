NBA Legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson Set to Keynote TSP LIVE 2022 in Atlanta, June 23-25

Legendary 5x NBA champion and ground-breaking entrepreneur, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, will keynote TSP LIVE 2022 conference this month.

Presented by Traffic Sales and Profit (TSP), the premier community for purpose-driven African American business owners and entrepreneurs, TSP LIVE will take place from Thursday, June 23 to Saturday, June 25, at The Hotel at Avalon (9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, GA 30009).

“It’s hard for us to contain our excitement having Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson as the primary keynote for TSP LIVE,” says Lamar Tyler, Black business leader and co-founder of Traffic Sales and Profit, according to a release.

“He’s in a rare space when it comes to what he has achieved as an entrepreneur, and this is exactly the type of person and influence we want to put in front of our audience.”

Considered the ultimate online sales and marketing event for African American entrepreneurs, TSP LIVE is a three-day, deep-dive sales and marketing boot camp that is unlike any other conference experience. TSP LIVE is a gathering spot of top-performing Black businesses who are owners of everything from brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce brands to service-based and product-based businesses.

“When we say that TSP LIVE is a conference like no other, we mean it,” adds Tyler. “When you walk through the door, you immediately know what Black Excellence feels like; especially because there are Black Millionaires walking through our hallways who have achieved trailblazing success in e-commerce, beauty and apparel brands, technology, restaurants and hospitality, law and medical fields, accounting and finance, and many more professional industries, and they’re openly sharing business advice and gems of success on the spot. Those who attend TSP LIVE gain access to expert training, resources and tools that are necessary to drive more traffic and leads to their websites, convert more sales of their products and services, and increase more profit in their small businesses. They walk away ready to win, and we’re proud to help them do just that.”

Additional TSP LIVE 2022 speakers include Ronnie Tyler, COO, Tyler New Media; Jamal Miller, CEO of Miller Media Group; Myron Golden, PhD, Business Mentor and Keynote Speaker; Charis Jones, CEO and Chief Designer of Sassy Jones; and many more.