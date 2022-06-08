NBA Legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson Set to Keynote TSP LIVE 2022 in Atlanta, June 23-25

Legendary 5x NBA champion and ground-breaking entrepreneur, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, will keynote TSP LIVE 2022 conference this month.
Presented by Traffic Sales and Profit (TSP), the premier community for purpose-driven African American business owners and entrepreneurs, TSP LIVE will take place from Thursday, June 23 to Saturday, June 25, at The Hotel at Avalon (9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, GA 30009).
“It’s hard for us to contain our excitement having Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson as the primary keynote for TSP LIVE,” says Lamar Tyler, Black business leader and co-founder of Traffic Sales and Profit, according to a release.
“He’s in a rare space when it comes to what he has achieved as an entrepreneur, and this is exactly the type of person and influence we want to put in front of our audience.”