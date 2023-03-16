NBA Legend Kevin Johnson Partners Up With Black-Owned Brewery to Release Beer Honoring Ray Charles

Throughout the month of March, a special limited-edition brew honoring the late Ray Charles will be available at a Los Angeles-based restaurant owned by NBA legend Kevin Johnson.

Johnson’s Fixins Soul Kitchen at LA Live and Peoples Beer teamed up with Oak Park Brewing Co. and The Ray Charles Foundation to release the Free of Alcohol brew celebrating the legendary musician, LA Downtown News reports. Released as part of Peoples Beer “Icon Line”

“We decided to do this collaboration to honor his legacy and what he did and the impact he had on Black culture,” Fixins beverage program manager Kim Dym said.

“That’s what Fixins is. We’re here to set a high standard and create Black excellence. Ray Charles was Black excellence.”

The new limited-edition brew is available at a Fixins pop-up that launched on Charles’ birthday on Feb. 23 and will be available through March 31. The pop-up features artwork inspired by the famed musician and a playlist curated by The Ray Charles Foundation.

“To be affiliated in any way with Ray Charles is an honor, but to have our restaurant and brewery collaborate on a unique beer depicting Mr. Charles’ images on can labels is truly special,” Johnson said. “February 23rd will be a day to remember.”

“For Kevin, Peoples Beer and Fixins is about craft, heritage and commerce. This combination ensures success,” Valerie Ervin, president of The Ray Charles Foundation said.

“For Ray Charles, this was at the core of his belief system.”

Peoples Beer “Icon Line” launched in 2021 to honor African American legends of the past, present, and future. The beer cans are made to feature artwork and information about the icon’s life and historic achievements.

Past honorees include Sammy Davis Jr., James Baldwin, Ella Baker, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Booker T. Washington, Bessie Coleman, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Fred Hampton Jr.