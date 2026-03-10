Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NBA Shuts Down Atlanta Hawks ‘Magic City Night’ After Concerns From Basketball Community NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the league's decision to scrap the event.







The NBA has officially intervened to end the Atlanta Hawks’ upcoming “Magic City Night” amid concern from various members of the basketball community.

The NBA released a statement on March 9 regarding its decision to cancel the themed event. Taking place March 16, the game was a nod to the famed Atlanta strip club, Magic City, as the Hawks played against the Orlando Magic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained the rationale behind canceling the highly anticipated event.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/jzbUW8t73Y — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 9, 2026

“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale,” wrote Silver. “While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”

The game’s theme caused an uproar throughout the basketball community, with some deeming the team’s celebration of a strip club inappropriate for the league. Magic City Night meant to highlight Atlanta culture at large, including the club’s specialty, “Lou Will” lemon pepper wings, a special themed hoodie, and a performance by T.I. However, others found that it recognized an industry that is often harmful to women.

While Silver also mentioned complaints from stakeholders and fans, former and current NBA players also publicly condemned Magic City Night. Luke Kornet, a forward for the San Antonio Spurs, initially sparked debate after writing a letter asking the Hawks to cancel the theme, citing that it perpetuates disrespect towards women. Former Hawks player Al Holford chimed in to agree with Kornet’ss concerns.

However, supporters of Magic City Night emphasized how the themed game is more about celebrating the city and its cultural institutions that influence pop culture. They argued that the criticism and cancellation represent a misunderstanding of how Atlanta and Magic City influenced hip-hop and Black Culture.

One naysayer of the league’s decision called it “dramatic,” especially given that the theme would not explicitly promote strip dancing.

kids don’t even know what Magic City is. so unless strippers were performing at halftime — this is mad dramatic of the league. people upset over hoodies and chicken wings? lol https://t.co/GT5UfAepd3 — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) March 9, 2026

The theme had also skyrocketed attention and ticket sales for the Monday night game, as the Hawks used this event to bring more fans out. In response, the team noted their disappointment, but ensured that a celebration of Atlanta would happen regardless.

“As a franchise, we remain committed to celebrating the best of Atlanta — with authenticity — in ways that continue to unite and bring us all together,” wrote the franchise.

While the game will no longer proceed as Magic City Night, fans who already bought tickets can still expect a performance by T.I. Attendees can also grab wings, though it’s unclear whether they’ll be from the strip club’s famed kitchen. As for the coveted Magic City peach hoodie, only those who pre-ordered it will still receive it, as no club promotion will appear at the game.

