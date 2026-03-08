HBCU-Educated Innovator Debuts AI Tool That Predicts Best Departure Times For Travelers

Meet Ke’Shawn Alexander, a two-time HBCU graduate who turned his lifelong passion for STEM into an AI-powered travel intelligence tool that gives travelers a single, optimized departure time recommendation.

A native of Washington, D.C., who now lives in Atlanta, Alexander says his love for travel was often complicated by the traffic-clogged highways leading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, AFROTECH reports.

After spending countless trips calculating parking availability, TSA wait times, and traffic routes, Alexander used his STEM background to create SkySpot—an AI-powered trip intelligence platform that tells travelers exactly when to leave for the airport to arrive at their gate on time with a single optimized departure recommendation.

“I’m combining traffic data, TSA variability, some airport data heuristics, and then the different transportation options to actually deliver that recommendation,” Alexander said of the new platform.

Building the app felt like a natural step for Alexander, who developed an early passion for STEM. His grandmother was a mathematician, and his uncle worked as a drafter for NASA. His education background includes attending a STEM-focused middle school before earning a bachelor’s degree in general science from Morehouse College and another in engineering from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Now with SkySpot, Alexander is showcasing his STEM expertise through a practical trip-planning platform that helps travelers determine whether it’s best to drive to the airport or use ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft. The platform also integrates with Google Maps and Apple Maps, automatically pulling a user’s location and the airport’s coordinates to assist with navigation.

Adding to its features is a risk indicator that categorizes airport and traffic conditions as low, medium, or high. Using TSA data and real-time traffic APIs, the tool helps travelers gauge how busy conditions may be before heading to the airport.

“Right now, travelers rely on too many apps,” Alexander said. “You’re cycling through maybe three to four applications to figure out how to plan a trip, whether it’s going to Delta to get your ticket and look at your flight information, then going to Google apps or the ride share [apps] to get some other information. Then maybe ParkMobile if you’re driving, you’re not parking on site. For me, it’s just offering people a way of convenience and a certainty that they’ll be able to get from their house to the airport on time.”

As part of the app’s beta launch, Alexander is introducing a limited rollout at major travel hubs, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, O’Hare International Airport, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

“We’re building a smarter way to get to the airport,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “SkySpot predicts your full journey from home → gate and tells you exactly when to leave.”

RELATED CONTENT: 6 Sanity-Saving Travel Apps