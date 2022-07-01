NBA Star Miles Bridges’ Wife Mychelle Johnson Accuses Him of Abusing Her ‘In Every Way’

Mychelle Johnson, the wife of Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges, has come forward with details of his alleged abuse one day after he was arrested for domestic violence.

Bridges was booked by Los Angeles Police for felony domestic violence Wednesday afternoon. The 24-year-old NBA star was released on bond and is set to appear in court on July 20, The Daily Beast reported.

By late Thursday evening, Johnson, who has two children with Bridges, took to her Instagram page to reveal what she said put him behind bars.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson wrote in the lengthy caption.

“I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible, and traumatize our kids for life.”

“I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not,” she continued.

“I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself.”

Johnson included photos of bruises she claims Bridges caused her and a hospital report showing the disturbing details of the alleged abuse.

“Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation; Brain concussion,” the report states.

“Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

A video clip included in the post showed the married couple’s young son recounting the events of one of their fights.

“Daddy choked Mommy,” the boy said during a Facetime call.

Bridges was released on $130,000 bail shortly after his arrest, TMZ reports. The Hornets released a statement on Thursday in response to the arrest.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”