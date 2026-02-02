Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton 76ers Forward Paul George Suspended 25 Games For Violating NBA Anti-Drug Policy 'I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates, and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process,' George said in a written statement







The NBA has announced the suspension of Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George for 25 games for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug policy.

According to NBA.com, the NBA All-Star’s punishment began immediately on Saturday, Jan. 31, when the 76ers played against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In a written statement to ESPN, George took full responsibility for the infraction and accepted the suspension. He explained that he took “an improper medication” to deal with a mental health issue.

“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication. I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates, and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process.”

“I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return.”

Paul George shared a statement following his 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. (via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/oCHWa0VDhy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2026

The 35-year-old athlete’s forward is averaging 16 points and 5.1 rebounds in 27 games this season, while shooting 38.2% from the three-point line. The 76ers are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The suspension will hit George in the pocket, as he will lose $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary, totaling about $469,691.72 per game missed.

George’s teammate, Joel Embiid, commented on losing his on-court partner, noting that the team must find a way to play without him in the meantime.

“I know people have mixed feelings about what he brings to the table,” Embiid said. “You can’t replace it. (He) does everything for us. Defensively, probably our best perimeter defender. Offensively, can play so many roles. Knock down shots. Post up. Creation. Playmaking.”

The 76ers did win the first game without their star forward, with a 124-114 win over the Pelicans. They are now 26-21 for the season.

