76ers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Breaks 2 NBA Records In Debut Game

With the NBA season just getting underway, Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe has already broken two scoring records in just his first regular-season game.

According to NBA.com, the shooting guard got his professional career off to a record start when he scored 14 points in the first quarter, breaking LeBron James’ record of 12 points in the first quarter when the former Cleveland Cavaliers forward played his debut game. LeBron accomplished that feat in 2003.

However, that wasn’t all.

Edgecombe ended the contest with 34 points, making it the highest total a rookie scored in his debut game for the 76ers, besting Philly legend Allen Iverson. When Iverson, AKA “The Answer,” played in his first game for the 76ers in 1996, he finished with 30 points, setting the now-broken record. Coincidentally, while in high school, Edgecombe was named the 2024 Allen Iverson National High School Player of the Year.

But, wait, there’s more.

Edgecombe scored the third-most points in his debut NBA regular-season game. The only two players to score more in their first rookie games were record-holder Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors), who dropped 43 points in his first game in 1959. Frank Selvy (Milwaukee Hawks) scored 35 when he suited up for his first NBA game in 1954.

VJ Edgecombe of the @sixers scored 34 points tonight, the third most ever by a rookie in his NBA debut.



▪️ Wilt Chamberlain: 43 PTS in 1959

▪️ Frank Selvy: 35 PTS in 1954

▪️ VJ Edgecombe: 34 PTS in 2025



Edgecombe broke Allen Iverson's 76ers record for points in a debut (30). pic.twitter.com/HXGkQOuzSQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 23, 2025

Although he had a great game and the team emerged victorious, Edgecombe’s coach, Nick Nurse, feels he needs improvement in his game, according to CBS Sports.

“It was pretty good,” Nurse said. “Opening night. I think that there was some space for him to shoot. … I think he took some drives. Certainly a great start. There’s tons of room and different things he needs to do. I’d like him to be a little more aggressive in the open floor. I think he really has that in his game. That’s an amazing first-game performance. It really is.”

The 76ers beat their Eastern Conference Division rivals, the Boston Celtics, on their home court 117-116.

As much as Edgecombe scored during the game, he had help from veteran Tyrese Maxey. Actually, Edgecombe helped Maxey, who scored a game-high 40 points. With that total, he tied with Hal Greer for the franchise record for most points scored in a season opener.

The stats lines for Edgecombe and Maxey were 13-for-26 and 13-for-24, respectively.

