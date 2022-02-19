NBA to Honor 75th Anniversary Team With Ceremony at Halftime of 2022 NBA All-Star Game

With the upcoming National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game taking place this weekend, the NBA has announced that the league will honor the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team on Sunday, Feb. 20.

In a special halftime ceremony during the 71st NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, the league has a special presentation planned. Eight-time GRAMMY Award winner and Cleveland Cavaliers part-owner Usher, five-time Academy Award and two-time Emmy Award winner Spike Lee, GRAMMY and Emmy Award winner Tiffany Haddish and Emmy Award nominee Anthony Anderson will be the narrators for the program. It was also announced that Nine-time GRAMMY Award winners Earth, Wind & Fire will sing one of their many classics, their hit song, “Shining Star” as the finale to the halftime presentation.

The NBA plans on having members of the NBA 75th Anniversary team from almost every decade of the existence of the league in the arena. The NBA All-Star Game will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and in 215 countries and territories.

Musical performances are also slated to enhance the All-Star Game experience.

Before the commencement of the game, Billboard Award-winning artist and hometown Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly and Bronx-born Hip-Hop producer and award-winning DJ D-Nice will be on hand to introduce the players participating in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Macy Gray, Ohio native, will take the microphone to sing the U.S. national anthem. To represent Toronto, two-time Juno Award-nominated and platinum-selling artist Ryland James will sing the Canadian national anthem.

The day before the All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 19, GRAMMY Award-winning DJ Khaled will head a list of Hip-Hop artists who will perform at the arena. Nine-time GRAMMY Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Mary J. Blige, three-time GRAMMY Award winner Ludacris, five-time GRAMMY Award-winner Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos and Lil Baby will headline a performance before the AT&T Slam Dunk contest during State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night airing at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.