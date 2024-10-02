Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn NBA And WNBA Logos Go Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month Designer Jill Martin was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2023.







The NBA and WNBA logos are turning pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Designer and breast cancer survivor Jill Martin has partnered with the NBA and WNBA to introduce an inspiring collaboration through her new clothing brand, By Jill Martin, Today announced. This initiative aims to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of genetic testing, particularly for cancers associated with the BRCA gene mutation.

The collaboration, available for purchase now, features Martin’s sherpas adorned with pink versions of the NBA and WNBA logos. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Basser Center for BRCA. Guests who attended Today‘s live taping on Tuesday received a sherpa of their own.

“In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness this October, the @NBA and @WNBA have teamed up with Jill Martin to launch a limited-edition lounger to show our support for any and all survivors and warriors in your life 💓,” the NBA Store announced in a tweet.

To honor Breast Cancer Awareness, Today also aired its “Pink Power” special, where Martin discusses her breast cancer journey, along with NBA and WNBA players sharing how the disease has impacted them. The special will provide insights on who should consider genetic testing to lower cancer risk, and the plaza will be filled with breast cancer survivors and their families.

The partnership follows Martin’s diagnosis of Stage 2 breast cancer in 2023. The Shop Today contributor discovered she had breast cancer after testing positive for a BRCA gene mutation despite receiving a clear mammogram on the same day as her diagnosis and a clear sonogram just months prior. It wasn’t until later that Martin learned that she had inherited the gene mutation from her father, a possibility she was unaware of since her family history of breast cancer was mainly on her mother’s side.

Following her diagnosis, Martin underwent chemotherapy, radiation, a double mastectomy, and breast reconstruction and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. According to the National Cancer Institute, BRCA gene mutations can be inherited from either the mother or father and can raise an individual’s risk for various cancers, including breast, ovarian, and prostate cancer. These mutations also heighten the likelihood of developing cancer at a younger age, with over 60% of women with a BRCA mutation expected to develop breast cancer.

Research shows Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer, with four primary factors influencing the higher death rate: genetics, cultural norms, socioeconomic status, and access to care.

