NBC Sports Hires Former New York Knicks Player Carmelo Anthony As NBA Studio Analyst

Former New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony, who retired from basketball in May 2023, has been hired by NBC to become a studio analyst when the network starts broadcasting NBA games next season.

According to The Athletic, the network hired the potential NBA Hall of Famer (he’s been recently nominated) to be one of the primary commentators for the next season of play for the NBA. The network is preparing for its inaugural season under the recent contract signed with the league in 2024. With the 2025-2026 NBA season, fans will view games through ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Prime Video until the 2035-36 season.

NEWS: Carmelo Anthony has signed with NBC to be a studio analyst, The Athletic has learned. Full details with more newsy NBA TV nuggets.https://t.co/1nMTYsATz7 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 13, 2025

The retired NBA favorite can now be seen giving his thoughts on basketball and other topics with a podcast he co-leads with former Bodega Boy, The Kid Mero, titled 7PM in Brooklyn, which is produced by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

According to Basketball Network, Anthony played 19 years in the NBA and won three gold medals during his career. He helped the United States bring home the gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2012 London Olympics, and the 2016 Rio Olympics. His averages in six international tournaments were 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He also played in the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2006 World Championships in Japan. He set the U.S. Olympic scoring record in 2012, totaling 37 points in a game against Nigeria.

Although he never won an NBA title, he was one of the most respected players in the league when he played for the New York Knicks, and the Denver Nuggets, including stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, and the Portland Trail Blazers before ending his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his only season playing in college, he led Syracuse University to its first and only NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship. After winning the championship, the talented player was drafted at No. 3 in the first round by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 NBA Draft.

