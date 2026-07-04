BE The Game by Edwian Stokes National Basketball Players Association Launch PLYRS UNTD, Shifting Black Athlete Influence From Endorsement To Ownership Under incoming Executive Director David Kelly, the new consumer brand replaces Think450, highlighting the value of NBA players through ownership and direct fan engagement.







On June 22, the National Basketball Players Association announced PLYRS UNTD, a consumer-facing brand that channels NBA players’ collective influence into business equity, content, and fan experiences.

PLYRS UNTD replaces Think450, the union’s former business-to-business arm established in 2017. Licensing remains the primary revenue source, generating $291 million in 2024 according to IRS filings. The new approach emphasizes direct partnerships over traditional talent rentals.

“Instead of just renting out player talent to the league and teams, we’re operating as the enterprise itself, using our unified voice to build equity and drive the market,” said incoming NBPA Executive Director and PLYRS UNTD CEO David Kelly.

The venture launched with “Own the Game,” a digital ad campaign narrated by nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. Debuting at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the film features Stephen Curry, Jalen Brunson, and Jaylen Brown. Project 3, co-founded by Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, produced the campaign.

Centered around its official tagline, “Own the Game”, PLYRS UNTD empowers athletes and fans to take control of their own value. Featuring 22 NBA players, the PLYRS UNTD short film was designed to capture their off-court presence and showcase their collective power. PLYRS UNTD is the NBPA’s new fan-facing brand that transforms collective player influence into products, partnerships, and business opportunities. #PLYRSUNTD

Why It Is Transformative

For decades, professional athletes, especially Black athletes who make up about 70% of NBA rosters, have driven global trends in fashion, music, and lifestyle. However, the sports industry has traditionally limited players to salaried or endorsement roles, while external brands and league owners have retained long-term equity and intellectual property rights in players’ likenesses. PLYRS UNTD marks a shift from that model to economic self-determination. By removing corporate intermediaries and engaging fans directly, the union creates a model for generational wealth beyond players’ active careers. Players will launch branded content series, co-create product lines, and host member-only digital experiences that connect fans with them outside the court. These projects give players a stake in new ventures instead of limiting their involvement to traditional sponsorships.

The new brand began during the 2026 All-Star weekend with “Plyrs House,” a private social club featuring player-led activations, live podcasts, and gaming tournaments for select guests. The concept will expand at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas next month.

Additionally, the union formed a content partnership with Enjoy Basketball, a digital media and lifestyle company co-founded by YouTube creator Kenny Beecham, to showcase players’ off-court interests. To provide physical spaces for content creation and training, the union will open the PLYRS UNTD Performance Center in Los Angeles this summer. This expands on its existing facility in New York. The 24/7 off-season hub will let players train, connect with brands, and produce media within a player-owned ecosystem.

This business shift aligns with a wider trend among professional sports unions. Earlier this month, the NHL Players’ Association launched the NHLPA Player Collective to increase “helmet-off” awareness and expand global commercial revenue. Both PLYRS UNTD and the NHLPA Player Collective aim to amplify players’ voices and earnings off the field. However, the NBPA places distinct emphasis on player ownership and direct fan engagement. In comparison, the NHLPA’s initiative focuses on building players’ personal brands and growing exposure for hockey athletes, whereas PLYRS UNTD grants NBA players equity in content, experiences, and product ventures. These parallel efforts reflect a wider movement across sports to center athletes not simply as endorsers but as equity partners and brand leaders.

Kelly, formerly the union’s general counsel and a Golden State Warriors executive, will begin as executive director on July 1. He succeeds Andre Iguodala, who assumed the role in late 2023.