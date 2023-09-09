N.C. A&T Graduate Celebrates Higher Education at HBCUs Through Fashion Brand

Cheylaina Fultz is confident in building her legacy in the HBCU world.

The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University alumna is the creative mind behind the fashion-forward designs of HBCU Legacy Fashion, a collection focused on the children of HBCU graduates.

According to N.C. A&T News, the class of 2008 Mass Communication graduate launched her brand to raise awareness and celebrate the higher education offered at HBCUs.

Fultz originally envisioned a trendy clothing line for kids in 2019, which later expanded to adult apparel. She currently offers jackets, crop top hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and other unique items.

“One thing we really want to stand for is being able to connect the youth to their parents’ HBCU,” Fultz said.

Fultz shared that her vision was to introduce something fresh to the market, offering classic pieces that could be passed down for generations and honor the HBCU legacy.

“Usually, you see heat-press t-shirts and stuff that’s going to fade. I wanted classic clothing that was going to last for a while,” she noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBCU Legacy Fashion™️ (@hbculegacyfashion)

The brand is about fashion, raising awareness, and funding the education of HBCU students.

“We held our first virtual vending for (A&T’s) homecoming in 2021, and in 2022, we held one in person. This year, we plan to do the same and expand out to a few other homecomings like Howard and Spell-House (Spelman-Morehouse),” Fultz said.

Educating children about HBCU history and culture is a major part of Fultz’s strategy to promote her brand. Along with visiting grade schools and career fairs, Fultz spreads information through the HBCU Legacy Fashion newsletter.

“Everyone on our mailing list gets fun facts to chat with their kids about,” she said. “So, we’re not just selling in our newsletter; we’re also providing valuable information.” The newsletter also has downloadable word search puzzles featuring different HBCUs for kids to complete.

“That’s one that N.C. A&T will instill into you confidence in your culture, your name, your background, and where you’re from,” said Fultz. She credited her alma mater for giving her the confidence to run her business.

HBCU Legacy Fashion is available in 36 Belk stores across the United States and online through Amazon Prime.

RELATED CONTENT: Morehouse Grads Shape Their Black-Owned Marketing Agency Around HBCU Culture