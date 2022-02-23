NCAA National Champion Launches First NFT Collection for Black Female Gymnasts

Derrian Gobourne, NCAA national champion, 1st Team All-American and three-time all-SEC gymnast, has inked a groundbreaking NIL deal with Legacy League to launch her “Black Girl Magic” collection. The special NFT series features black female gymnasts.

“I am excited to launch my ‘Black Girl Magic’ NFT Collection on the Legacy League platform. Not only do their values align with mine, there is no better time to do it,” said Gobourne referencing Black History Month, according to a press release.

“It’s time to celebrate, congratulate and pay honor and tribute to all of my sisters who have given so much to this sport; I want the world to see them.”

Affectionately known as the “Queen of the Floor,” Gobourne continues to perform in front of sell-out crowds at Auburn University, solidifying her royal status in collegiate gymnastics history.

“At a time when female student-athletes lag behind their male counterparts in the NIL ecosystem, we are excited to partner with Derrian,” added Kurt Hallead, Legacy League co-founder.

“Our collaboration will extend beyond NFTs as Derrian will serve as Legacy League’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ambassador. In this capacity, she will drive engagement with underrepresented athletes across the country as we continue our mission to help every college athlete cement their legacy in the collegiate sports metaverse.”

Stuart Bush, CEO of Legacy League adds, “With female athletes accounting for more than 30% of our roster, we are excited to partner with a powerhouse like Derrian who is committed to both growing the participation among gymnasts of color at all levels of gymnastics, and to helping remarkable female athletes monetize their success in the sport.”

College athletes can immediately create their own NFTs for free at Legacy League and earn 75% of what they sell.