Singer Neyo Is Reportedly Twisted Up In a Four-Way ‘Sister Wives’ Situation

Crystal Smith, who is married to R&B singer, Ne-Yo filed for divorce earlier this month after she accused him of participating in various extramarital relationships.

Now, according to #OnsiteWithTheTea, Smith may have more leverage in an upcoming divorce battle with Shaffer Chimere Smith AKA Ne-Yo after it was reported he has three mistresses who consider themselves ‘sister wives.’.

In fact, one of the women, who is known as Ms. Nikki, went public with her entanglement tale with the songwriter.

“You take good care of me and my babies and I sometimes can’t believe you got me living my dream life. I would never thought I would be in the arms of the man I was in love with since I was a lil girl. I used to dream [of] kissing those beautiful big lips lmao.”

In the legal paperwork Smith filed, she accused Ne-Yo of stepping out of the marriage, and reportedly got another woman pregnant, Billboard reports. In her petition for divorce, Smith stated that Ne-Yo “has recently fathered a minor child with his paramour.”

Smith and Ne-Yo were married for a total of eight years and have three children together: Isabella Rose, 1; Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 4; Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. The So Sick singer also has two other children from a past relationship he had with Monyetta Shaw. They are Madilyn Grace, 11, and Mason Evan, 9.

She filed paperwork in 2020, stating that the relationship between them was “irretrievably broken.” Billboard reported that the couple had a third baby last June.

Ne-Yo did acknowledge the trouble his family is facing and requested privacy as they try to work out the situation.