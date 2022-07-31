Ne-Yo’s Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating On Her For Eight Years

The wife of singer Ne-Yo has accused him of infidelity on Instagram. Crystal Smith took to the social media platform on July 30 with a lengthy post accusing the singer of cheating on her for eight years. She also accused him of having unprotected sex with “women who sell their bodies.”

“8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.. every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement.”

Smith also called out the singer, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, for being a narcissist and said that she was choosing her happiness, health and respect over protecting her husband’s image. She also ended the message by dropping her married name and signing off with Crystal Renay.

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” she wrote.

The 42-year-old singer responded on Twitter with a message of his own announcing that he would be working on his domestic issues privately.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Smith also claimed that fans often sent her videos of him cheating but noted that they need not do so any longer because he was no longer her concern.

“I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern,” she wrote. “I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best – Crystal Renay.”

Ne-Yo and Smith have three children, 1-year-old Isabella, Roman, 3, and six-year-old Shaffer.