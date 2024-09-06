by Mitti Hicks Nebraska’s Largest Black-Owned Business Is Among U.S.’ Top 100 Small Businesses The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO selected North End Teleservices as a top 100 small business out of more than 14,000 applicants.







Nebraska’s largest African-American-owned business is one of America’s top small businesses. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO, a digital platform for small businesses, selected North End Teleservices out of more than 14,000 applicants.

The list of 100 reflects a diverse pool of small businesses of all sizes and industries from across 31 states and Washington, D.C.

“This achievement furthers the complete joy that I feel knowing we are accomplishing our mission of Creating Jobs and Changing Lives,” Carmen Tapio, founder and CEO of North End Teleservices, released in a press release statement. “It’s not just $377MM in economic impact. It’s the lives that have been changed for the better. It’s first graduations, first homes, and first careers that is changing individuals, families, and communities.”

Located in Northeast Omaha, North End Teleservices is a global provider outsourcing center that provides contact center services to the government and commercial sectors. It is a certified woman- and minority-owned business.

The businesses listed on CO-100 honorees will receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, access to experts and thought leaders, national brand exposure, and exclusive community-building and networking opportunities.

These businesses that made the cut, including North End Teleservices, will be celebrated at a special event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., on October 8. Ten businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across ten categories and receive $2,000 each. According to a news release, one overall CO-100 Top Business will receive $25,000.

“As the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great,” Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President, and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. “The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community.”

