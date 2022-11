The saga continues!

The paramour of reality personality NeNe Leakes has filed for divorce from his soon-to-be former wife. According to TMZ, Nyonisela Sioh, who has been dating the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, recently filed papers to officially end his marriage to Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh.



In paperwork obtained by the media outlet, Leakes’ current boyfriend acknowledges being married to Malomine since 2016. The couple has one child together and has been separated since Sept. 19, 2021. He states that the two of them lived apart and the separation was supposed to be a permanent one.

Earlier this year, Tehmeh-Sioh sued Leakes after the romance between her and Sioh was publicly displayed. Sioh’s claims in her lawsuit that she suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection due to her husband being with the reality star. She also claims that she was still happily married to Sioh when his relationship with Leakes blossomed.