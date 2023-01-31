NeNe Leakes Says Her Son Brentt Is ‘Not Gay’ Despite Him Seemingly Coming Out on TikTok

NeNe Leakes is shutting down speculation surrounding her youngest son’s sexuality after he seemingly came out on TikTok.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG served as guest host on Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, where she denied her son Brentt’s TikTok claims of being gay.

“Brentt is not gay,” NeNe declared. “Not to my knowledge.”

NeNe noted her conversation with her 23-year-old son after friends started reaching out to the Bravo star in response to a surprising TikTok video her son posted on Saturday where he appeared to come out as gay.

“He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,’” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’”

But according to NeNe, her son was just trying to be funny on social media and wasn’t making any major reveals about his sexuality.

“And he was like, ‘OK, Mom, I’m not gay,’” NeNe revealed.

In the TikTok video, Brentt is holding a piece of paper ahead of shooting it into a waste basket.

“If I miss I’m gay,” the caption reads.

After Brentt misses the shot, he then snaps his fingers before walking about the room.

If Brentt did decide to come out as gay, NeNe has no issue. The Glee star didn’t know “what the big deal” was, telling host Charlamagne tha God that her son’s “happiness is the most important thing.”

“I don’t need to ask him, ‘Are you gay?’ What I like to say to people is … ‘Whatever makes you happy.’ If my son today says he’s gay, I’m 100 percent OK with it,” NeNe quipped.

Brentt has yet to respond to the chatter surrounding his TikTok video but did repost his mom’s Breakfast Club statements to his Instagram Story with a series of laughing emojis.