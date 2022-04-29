Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Raising Dion’ Canceled by Netflix

It’s official. After just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the series Raising Dion, produced by Michael B. Jordan.

The show, which first premiered in 2019, aired its last episode in February.

Actress Sammi Haney announced the decision on her Instagram account earlier this week.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED 😳😢 Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3! The only “silver lining” is that this does free me up to pursue other roles. My Netflix contract kept me from accepting other major roles offered to me (1 actually written with me in mind) on other tv shows! So if you work for a major studio, hit me up again, I’m ready!”