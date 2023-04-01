Netflix Gears Up For Thriller Series Adaptation of ‘Man on Fire’ Novel

A new action thriller is coming to Netflix!

The subscription-based streaming giant is gearing up for its upcoming adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s 1980 novel Man on Fire and 1992 The Perfect Kill, the first two books in Quinnell’s five-book series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

People might remember Man on Fire gracing the big screen with Scott Glenn in the 1987 Italian feature and Denzel Washington in 2004 in a Mexico City wracked by kidnappings. Both actors played John Creasy, a burnt-out ex-CIA operative who reluctantly accepts a job as a bodyguard for the daughter of a wealthy family.

Netflix ordered an eight-episode, straight-to-series order details Creasy avenging the death of his only friend, while protecting his fallen buddy’s daughter from dangerous forces at play.

Kyle Killen has been tapped in as writer, executive produce,r and show runner. He most recently co-developed the Halo live-action series at Paramount+. The series hails from New Regency Productions, whose film studio produced the Washington flick, and Chernin Entertainment. The 2004 film grossed $130 million worldwide, surpassing its $60 million budget.

Casting decisions are yet to come.

As for Washington, he just shot The Equalizer 3. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film reunites Washington and Dakota Fanning nearly 20 years after they starred together in Man On Fire. Fans can expect to see the highly-anticipated reunion in theaters September 1.

The Academy Award winner”s body of work is revered by none other than his son, winning actor John David Washington, who takes pride in following in his father’s footsteps.

Most recently, John David Washington reminisced about seeing his dad perform at Delacorte Theater in Central Park in New York City. “Richard The Third. I saw my father on stage for the first time. I was a kid and it was like a magic trick,” Washington recalled during an appearance on the PBS podcast, American Masters: Creative Spark.