Netflix Sued Over Streaming Issues During Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight

Over 60 million people reportedly tuned in to view the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, and many encountered problems while streaming the event on Netflix. Based on the issues one man had to deal with due to streaming difficulties, he sued the streaming giant for $50 million.

According to TMZ, Florida resident Ronald “Blue” Denton filed a class action lawsuit on Nov. 18. The suit involved the fight between the two men on Friday, Nov. 15, which saw Paul win unanimously over Tyson. The viewer is suing the company for breach of contract, among other things.

In the lawsuit, the New York Post reported that Denton wrote, “60 million Americans were hyped to see ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ versus YouTuber-turner-prizefighter Jake Paul. What they saw was ‘The Baddest Streaming on Planet.’”

When the fight was going on, many people took to social media to complain about having issues with trying to view the fight. Some of the complaints ranged from buffering issues to not being able to access the app.

Saying that there were “over 100,000 people complaining online,” the lawsuit stated that “boxing fans, along with the average Americans wanting to see a legend in what would most likely be his last fight, were faced with legendary problems, including no access, streaming glitches and buffering issues.”

TMZ reported that Netflix acknowledged being aware of its customers’ streaming issues during the boxing match.

“We don’t want to dismiss the poor experience of some members and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success.”

Netflix announced that the fight was viewed by 60 million people worldwide and peaked at 65 million concurrent streams.

Tyson, 58, who had not boxed in several years, is over 30 years older than Paul, 27.

