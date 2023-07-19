Nevada Police Follow New Lead In The Unsolved Murder Of Tupac Shakur

Rapper Tupac Shakur is one of the most celebrated and mourned artists of any generation. His untimely murder on the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 is still a heartbreaking mystery.

However, on July 17, 2023, a lead led Nevada law enforcement to search a home for answers. According to ABC News, homicide detectives and prosecutors determined that there was enough evidence to search a home in Henderson, Nevada, for computers, laptops, and articles about the late rapper and his death.

It is unclear who the house in question belongs to or what led police to the home, but property seized from the residence will be presented as evidence in front of a Las Vegas grand jury.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” Las Vegas police said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”.

Though countless conspiracy theories (including the possibility that Shakur is actually alive) and what-ifs have dominated the news cycle in the decades since Shakur’s murder; investigators feel there is vested interest to open the case again, an official briefed on the most recent investigation told ABC News, following Netflix’s release of Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders in 2018, and the book “Compton Street Legend,” by Duane Keith Davis, who claims to be one of only two living eyewitnesses of the shooting.

Most recently FX’s Dear Mama explored the complex relationship between Shakur and his mother, Afeni, and the effect his death has had on his family. The late 90s were marked with unspeakable tragedy for the hip-hop world as Christoper “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace was gunned down in Los Angeles in 1997 in what many considered revenge for Shakur’s death.

Both of their murders remain unsolved yet their prolific statuses in hip-hop and popular culture have never faltered.