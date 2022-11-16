Never Be Too Far From Your Computer With Screens 4 Mac

Remote connectivity has enhanced the computer experience for users.

Not only has it given people the chance to tap into their computers from a different location, but it’s also useful when seeking assistance to fix computer issues and when collaborating with friends, classmates or colleagues on projects.

Screens 4 for macOS is one of the best when it comes to remote connectivity. For a limited time, you can purchase this software for $19.99. That’s a savings of 33% from its MSRP ($29.99).

With Screens 4 Mac, you can control your computer from virtually any location in the world from your Mac, including PCs, iPhones and iPads. It offers support for multiple displays on the same physical computer along with the capability to display in multiple locations at once.

The Groups function gives you the option of organizing your saved screens as groups to keep everything in place and in order. You can also synchronize your content via iCloud or Dropbox. Session selections allow you to share with an existing user or start a new session.

Additional features include a one-click user password, full-screen mode, and revamped URL schemes support, among others.

Screens 4 Mac is rated 4.6 stars on Apple, and it’s received a 4.2-star rating on MacUpdate.

Cult of Mac, in its review, writes: “Screens, arguably the finest and most attractive VNC client for Mac and iOS, is now even greater.”

This software can run on devices with macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later. It can be installed on up to three devices, and updates to keep your product fresh are included.

If you’re someone who is always on the go, then this is just the product you need to keep you close to your computer. Purchase it today at this limited-time price to enjoy all Screens 4 macOS has to offer.

Prices subject to change.