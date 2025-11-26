News by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Bill Aims To Ensure Women In Active Labor Are Not Turned Away From Hospitals A new bill is working to prevent women in active labor from being turned away from hospitals.







After the now-viral birthing experience of Mercedes Wells in Indiana, a Congresswoman has introduced legislation to ensure women in active labor cannot be turned away from hospitals.

On Nov. 25, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., announced the WELLS Act, or the Women Expansion for Learning and Labor Safety Act, NBC News reports. The new bill will head to Congress to prevent women from being turned away or sent home from a hospital while in active labor.

The bill comes weeks after Mercedes Wells gave birth to her fourth child in her car, shortly after being turned away from a hospital for not being fully dilated. A now-viral video shows Wells in pain at an Indiana hospital, being told to go home and escorted out in a wheelchair by a nurse, only to deliver her baby in her truck minutes later.

“Mercedes’s courage to speak out and push for change knows no bounds,” Kelly said in a statement. “Her bravery and advocacy will help other moms receive the care and treatment they deserve.”

Kelly’s bill would mandate that any hospital offering obstetric, emergency, or labor and delivery services implement a “Safe Discharge Labor Plan” before sending home any patient showing signs of labor. The plan would require clinical justification for discharge, an assessment of travel distance and time, and documentation that the patient understands the instructions.

The bill would also apply to federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics, tribal health programs, emergency medical services agencies, community-based birthing centers, and similar facilities. The WELLS Act would also require racial bias training for healthcare professionals. It is set to be formally introduced when the House reconvenes after Thanksgiving break.

“My bill aims to address systematic issues around maternal care, racial disparities, and hospital accountability,” Kelly said. “It’s clear that what happened to Mercedes isn’t an isolated incident, nor is it the first time a Black woman’s pain has been ignored.”

Wells and her husband attended the announcement, praising Kelly, who is running for U.S. Senate, for her efforts to protect mothers. In addition to the WELLS Act, Kelly has championed several maternal health initiatives in Congress, including the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, passed in 2022, and the reintroduction of the Mothers and Offspring Mortality and Morbidity Awareness Act in 2021. In May, Kelly announced her bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

“Until all women are heard and listened to in our hospitals and health centers, I’ll be their voice in Congress fighting for change,” Kelly said.

RELATED CONTENT: Campbell’s VP Slammed In Lawsuit After Alleged Racist, Classist Rant About Coworkers And Products