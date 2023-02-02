New Campaign Raises Awareness of the Risk of Breast Cancer in Black Women

Don’t wait until someone is diagnosed to take action.

For The Love Of My Gurls is a new campaign established with a mission to bring attention to the risk of breast cancer amongst women of the Black community.

According to ABC7, the new campaign was launched from a partnership between TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance and Bright Pink.

“For The Love Of My Gurls is really about equipping, educating and empowering young, Black women to start caring about their girls,” said Hayley Brown, TOUCH Director of Programs and Partnerships.

The partnership is using the campaign to amplify their three calls of action that include understanding Black breast health, performing monthly checks, and unlocking their HERstory by learning family history.

“Your lifestyle, genetics, & personal and family health history all impact your cancer risk. Up to 10% of breast cancers are hereditary – meaning you may share risk with your family,” The TOUCH website wrote about the importance of knowing your HERstory.

“Too often young, Black women unaware of their risk are dismissed by doctors and end up with delayed, more advanced breast cancer diagnoses. We created For the Love of My Gurls to speak up—we must talk about breast health to save each other. It’s up to us to take care of our gurls,” the website added.

“We are so proud can’t just rely on all of the pink and say, ‘check, we’ve done breast cancer,'” said Lindsay Avner Kaplan, CEO and founder of Bright Pink. “We have got to get women to do action.”

The groups believe that initiating and continuing the conversation on breast cancer will provide a solution for the issue that is so prevalent amongst Black women.

Women are encouraged to join the movement, learn about safe beauty products, attend events and be a part of the discussion. Women will even have access to connect with young breast cancer survivors.