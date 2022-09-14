New Court Docs Allege Nurse Nicole Linton 'Floored' 130mph Before Deadly L.A. Car Crash

Nicole Linton, a nurse charged in the killing of six people in a fatal car crash in Windsor Hills, California, reportedly drove 130mph through the red light, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to new court documents filed Friday, the 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston had been driving 40 miles an hour faster than previously calculated. The docs also confirm that she intentionally floored the gas pedal at least five seconds before dashing through the bustling La Brea and Slauson avenues intersection on Aug. 4.

“Further analysis reveals that her speed at impact was in fact 130 mph and that she floored the gas pedal for at least the 5 seconds leading into the crash, going from 122 mph to 130 mph,” the filing read.

The documents said Linton had “complete control over steering, maintaining the tilt of the steering wheel to keep her car traveling directly toward the crowded intersection,” adding that her “NASCAR-worthy performance” disproves the defense argument that she was “unconscious or incapacitated.”

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, paperwork filed by Linton’s attorneys argued that the nurse had had a 4-year-history of bipolar disorder and had an “apparent lapse of consciousness” before the fiery crash that killed four adults, a nearly 1-year-old baby, and a fetus.

The accident victims included 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of Los Angeles, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester. The crash also claimed the lives of 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis and her friend, 38-year-old Lynette Noble.

However, Linton walked away from the crash with non-life-threatening injuries and used crutches for Monday’s (Sept. 13) hearing.

According to CBS News, Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson denied the defense’s request to allow Linton to be released to a mental health treatment facility.

“She stole six innocent lives,” the judge said, per the news outlet.

Linton is facing six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter.