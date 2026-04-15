Entertainment by Ahsan Washington New Edition Is Done Touring, But Its Members Are Standing On Business Offstage, Too New Edition's members are getting to the bag.







New Edition has entertained multiple generations for more than 40 years. Despite the legacy act’s decades of excellence and success, they were not inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2026.

Though the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame may have missed the mark, New Edition is proving that a legacy is measured by ownership, not just accolades.

New Edition has not only demonstrated its enduring stage presence—”The New Edition Way Tour” just wrapped a 30-city run—but the members have had success in business ventures away from the stage. Having overcome incredible financial strife in their early years, New Edition’s members are getting to the bag.

What Does New Edition Do Offstage?

Michael Bivins

Photo credit:Trish Badge

Sporty Rich Enterprises is a lifestyle brand Bivins’ created to deliver fashion and entertainment products alongside community programs. Through Biv 10 Records, Bivins established his talent development cred by launching Boyz II Men, Another Bad Creation, and 702. Bivins extended his reach into media and philanthropy through Biv Entertainment and the Bivfam Foundation. The Harlem Festival of Culture benefited from Bivins’ strategic advisory role in cultural preservation in 2022, strengthening his impact outside of music.

Ronnie DeVoe

Photo credit: Trish Badge

Ronnie DeVoe established DeVoe Real Estate and DeVoe Broker Associates to work in Atlanta’s housing market, where he focuses on residential and commercial transactions. In 2021, DeVoe joined eXp Realty to grow his platform and promote generational wealth and boost Black homeownership rates. DeVoe directs community programs such as Bikes & Backpacks while supporting relationship-focused initiatives through Married4LifeWalk.

Bobby Brown

Courtesy of TreMedia

Bobby Brown is growing his brand with consumer products and media ventures. Bobby Brown Foods started with sauces, seasonings, and marinades before a specialty coffee line was added. Brown retains ownership of his master recordings and creates content through projects such as his docuseries, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. New Edition Entertainment handles production support and brand management functions.

Ricky Bell

Photo credit: BE

Ricky Bell operates his music-related business activities through RNB Entertainment LLC, which he established in 2003. The company handles his touring operations alongside recording activities and brand management.

Ralph Tresvant

Photo credit: Trish Badge

Through Reach Media, Ralph Tresvant hosts the nationally syndicated Love and R&B show, and has broadcasting and entrepreneurial ventures. He uses his radio platform to generate income from his voice and brand. Noss’TAP LLC, operated by Tresvant, oversees music distribution along with business management and entertainment collaboration.

Johnny Gill

Photo credit: BE

Johnny Gill is founder and CEO of J Skillz Records, the independent label that manages his brand and released his last music projects, Game Changer and Game Changer 2. The label partnered with SRG/ILS Group for distribution.

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