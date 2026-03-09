Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Edition Calls Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination The ‘Blessing That We Have Been Waiting For’ New Edition sees their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination as a dream come true.







New Edition is celebrating their nomination to the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, calling the recognition a powerful testament to their decades of hard work, legacy, and enduring brotherhood.

The legendary R&B group discovered their milestone nomination through a group text sent shortly after performing in Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Boston Globe reported. A few members had even visited the museum just days earlier while passing through the city.

“It’s just ironic that we’re leaving Cleveland, and here comes this blessing that we have been waiting for, to a certain extent, all of our careers,” said group member Ronnie DeVoe. “It was just fitting.”

“It feels incredible,” added Bobby Brown. “Just knowing that our prayers are being answered and everything is going in the direction that we had hoped for, and we wished upon, and we worked hard for … it’s a great thing.”

Comprised of Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Johnny Gill, New Edition has spent the last four decades cementing its place as one of the most influential R&B groups in music history. The Boston-bred group helped shape pop, R&B, and hip-hop culture with their polished choreography, youthful style, and signature harmonies, paving the way for later acts such as Boyz II Men, *NSYNC, and New Kids on the Block.

Their multi-platinum catalog includes classic hits like “Candy Girl” (1983), “Cool It Now” (1984), “Mr. Telephone Man” (1984), “Can You Stand the Rain” (1988), and “If It Isn’t Love” (1988). More than 40 years later, all six members continue to perform for fans around the world.

“To pull off what we pulled off, it’s very hard to do,” Gill explained. “When you can get something that unique to happen, listen, this is one for the ages.”

Last summer, when being honored by their hometown with “New Edition Day,” which included the renaming of Dearborn Street as “New Edition Way,” Michael Bivins shared that two major milestones still remained on the group’s list: winning a Grammy and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Now that the nomination has arrived, the group is encouraging fans to cast their votes.

“We know that there’s still work that has to be done,” DeVoe said.

