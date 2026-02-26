News by Kandiss Edwards Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominates Lauryn Hill, Sade, Wu Tang Inductees are expected to be announced in April.







Nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 have been announced. Among the Black icons on the ballot: Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Sade, Luther Vandross, New Edition, and Wu-Tang Clan.

Seventeen total nominees across multiple genres were announced.

To be eligible, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. More than 1,200 artists, historians, and music professionals will vote on the 2026 class. Inductees are expected to be announced in April. The ceremony is usually held in the fall.

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill first gained influence as a member of The Fugees. Then her solo 1998 album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, became the first hip-hop album to win the Grammy Award for album of the year in 1999. Hill’s fusion of hip-hop, soul, and reggae continues to shape contemporary music.

Mariah Carey

Mimi received a nomination for the third consecutive year. Carey has 19 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, the most of any solo artist. Carey is a singer-songwriter whose music has made an indelible impact. Yearly, her most enduring hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” dominates the charts every December.

Sade

British singer Sade Adu, known professionally as Sade, is also on the 2026 ballot. Her band’s blend of soul, jazz, and pop has produced global hits including “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.” The siren is not keen on publicity, but she pops up at least once a decade to bless her fans with a tune or two. Sade has previously been nominated.

Luther Vandross

Vandross, who died in 2005, sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and earned eight Grammy Awards during his career.

New Edition

The R&B group was nominated for the first time. The Boston-based group, known for hits such as “Cool It Now” and “Candy Girl,” helped shape the sound and performance style of modern groups. Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, Bobby Brown, Ronnie Devoe, and Michael Bivins have led impressive careers outside of the group. Together, they are the blueprint for the contemporary boyband.

Wu-Tang Clan

The hip-hop collective’s 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), is widely regarded as a landmark release in East Coast rap, brought to life by the different flows and personalities of the 10-man group. RZA. GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna. They stepped outside of the box and changed the landscape of Hhp-hop.

The 2026 ballot reflects the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s continued recognition of hip-hop, R&B, and soul artists.

Nominees must receive votes from a majority of the voting body to be inducted. Fan voting is also expected to contribute to the overall ballot count, though final decisions are made by the voting panel.

