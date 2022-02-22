New Evidence Suggests Foul Play In ‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley’s Alleged Suicide

New evidence has been uncovered in the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley.

According to Georgia law enforcement, there is a possibility of foul play regarding the actor’s alleged suicide last month, reports OK Magazine. In an active investigation, police are now considering every possibility connected to the death of the 31-year-old actor, after initially treating the scene as a suicide.

As previously reported, Mosely’s family had not heard from him for a whole week, causing sufficient alarm to file a missing person’s report with the police. After no luck with various phone calls to hospitals, the family contacted car tracking company, OnStar, to track his car. Once finding the vehicle in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia, his body was discovered in it with a bullet wound in his head and a gun on his lap.

He reportedly died of a gunshot wound in a potential suicide, however, investigators are now not ruling out murder and accidental misfiring.

“As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental,” explained Captain Randy Lee of the Stockbridge police department.

According to Moseley’s family members, evidence of blood splatter, entry and no exit wounds in his skull, and “loose” grip on the gun is something not seen in suicides. The bullet appeared to have entered below Moseley’s eye and lodged itself inside, in contrast to suicide victims usually pulling the trigger inside their mouth or right to their temple, his family members attest. Additionally, the family noted his loose grip on the weapon, raising speculation that the gun may have been placed there.

Captain Lee reiterated that they are thoroughly investigating all leads.

Moseley appeared on The Walking Dead from 2012 to 2015 as a zombie who followed the character Michonne, played by Danai Gurira. He also appeared on the Watchmen series and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013.