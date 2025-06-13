Money by Mary Spiller New Guaranteed Income Program Offers $500 Monthly to Select Families in Columbia County, New York Dozens of families in Columbia County, New York, will soon receive $500 a month through a new guaranteed income program aimed at easing financial strain and supporting early childhood development.







A new guaranteed income initiative is set to bring financial relief to dozens of low-income families in Columbia County, New York. Through a partnership between the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation (BTCF) and the Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood (GHPN), 42 select families will receive $500 monthly for two years, totaling $12,000 per household.

The program is targeted toward families with young children and low incomes. To qualify, applicants must live in Columbia County, have at least one child under six, and earn no more than 80% of the county’s median income, which is around $72,150 for a two-person household.

“This initiative is about more than money — it’s about stability, dignity, and opportunity for families during the most important years of a child’s life,” said Kelly Sweet, interim director of Philanthropic Services at BTCF.

“The simplicity of guaranteed income is powerful — it’s direct, effective, and rooted in trust.”

Applications for the program are currently still open, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Families are required to apply to the BTCF program by July 1.

Families meeting the set criteria will be entered into a lottery system for a chance to participate in the program.

According to BTCF and GHPN, the guaranteed income pilot is modeled after similar support efforts nationwide that have already demonstrated positive outcomes.

Programs with similar models have shown improvements in families’ physical, mental, and relationship well-being.

Joan Hunt, executive director of GHPN, emphasized the program’s broader goals in a report from the U.S Sun.

“This initiative is designed to help families meet basic needs, spend more time with their children, and pursue work, education, or training for a stronger future,” Hunt said.

GHPN will manage the program’s administrative side, providing ongoing support to the selected families over the 24 months in partnership with BTCF.

The guaranteed income initiative is so promising that similar efforts are underway in cities like Columbus, Ohio. Backed by nonprofits Motherful, RISE Together Innovation Institute, and UpTogether, 32 single mothers are receiving $500 monthly in a push to improve financial health and security for moms.

As more local governments and nonprofits explore guaranteed income models, initiatives like New York’s Columbia County will serve as a blueprint for supporting working families through direct and unconditional financial assistance.

