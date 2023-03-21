New Ice Cream Queen, Executive Chef Liz Rogers Celebrates Expansion, With Success of Sold-Out New Creamalicious Coffee Creamers

EO Liz Rogers – the Founder, President, and Executive Chef of renowned artisan ice cream brand Creamalicious Ice Creams – continues to be a trailblazer in the food/beverage industry, bringing the comforts of Southern desserts direct-to-consumers in unexpected ways. Delivering new innovations in food retail with her creative recipes, fresh-tasting treats, and business acumen, Executive Chef Liz Rogers has led her latest venture, Creamalicious Coffee Creamers, to sold-out success. Launched in mid-January 2023 with 2 signature flavors: Bay’bee Lis’sen White Chocolate Blondie and Uncle Charles Brown Suga Bourbon Cake, the Creamalicious Coffee Creamers have flown off the shelves, becoming a quick hit with consumers singing its praises. Perking up your daily cup, the new coffee creamers line launched in over 1300 locations, available in select Walmarts across the country and Meijer stores in the Midwest. With the ongoing success of Creamalicious Ice Creams and her expansion with the sold-out Creamalicious Coffee Creamers line, Chef Rogers’ company marks a milestone as the first African American coffee creamer brand in mass production today, and makes her the #1 African American-owned, female-owned ice cream and coffee creamer distributor in the world. Her two product lines now include a total of 9 offerings in stores nationwide.

Celebrating her family’s legacy and the tradition of passing down four generations of family recipes, Executive Chef Liz Rogers began sharing these time-honored Southern cakes and pies for immediate, take-home enjoyment through her Creamalicious Ice Creams. Founding Creamalicious in 2020, her whimsical 2-in-1 dessert creations pair fresh baked pastries with premium homemade ice cream. The Creamalicious Ice Creams line quickly built a following with its high quality, fresh taste and has 7 flavors: Slap Yo’ Momma Banana Pudding; Aunt Poonie’s Caramel Pound Cake; Granma Gigi’s Sweet Potato Pie; Porch Light Peach Cobbler; Right as Rain Red Velvet Cheesecake; Thick As Thieves Pecan Pie; and Uncle Charles Brown Suga Bourbon Cake. Available in over 3500 stores nationwide, Creamalicious Ice Creams are carried at select Walmart, Target, Kroger, Ralphs, Meijer, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Schnucks, and Jungle Jim’s locations.

Creamalicious CEO/Executive Chef Liz Rogerssays: “I am overjoyed by the response to this new line of Creamalicious Coffee Creamers, and thankful to each and every one of you I have heard from, to all the coffee and dessert fans, and retail partners who have made the creamers a sold-out success! Developing my family’s recipes for the Brown Suga Bourbon Cake and White Chocolate Blondie into these creamer creations has been a labor of love, and I was thrilled to introduce these new flavors, for consumers to bring home and savor the taste of homemade desserts in every pour.”

A natural pairing delivering the taste of delicious desserts with your favorite coffee brew, Creamalicious Coffee Creamers are shaking up the everyday morning coffee routine, creating the dessert and coffee experience together in one cup. The 2 creamers come in 16-oz bottles in the refrigerated section, and consumers have been inspired beyond coffee and created their own recipes, using the creamers in their baking, making cheesecakes, and more. The 7 Creamalicious Ice Creams are available in pints. Besides Creamalicious, Chef Rogers is also executive chef and owner of the restaurant Wing Champ in Cincinnati, OH, and she is executive chef of Penny Hardaway’s restaurant Penny’s Nitty Gritty, in downtown Memphis.