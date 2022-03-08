New Jersey Man Convicted, Killed Children and Student for Facebook Post

A New Jersey man was convicted by a jury in Essex County Friday for the 2016 torture and killing of two children and a college student, NJ.com reported. Jeremy Arrington, 31, stabbed Aerial Little Whitehurst, 8, and Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and he fatally shot the third victim, Syasia McBurroughs, 23. The children’s mother, 29, and two 13-year-old twins—a boy and a girl—were also stabbed by the killer but survived. According to prosecutors, Arrington, then 26, discovered a Facebook post warning people that he was a suspect in an earlier shooting and sexual assault. One of the victims reposted a police alert that appeared on the social media platform that named Arrington as a suspect, which prompted his attack

The jurors convicted Arrington after a 10-day trial on 28 charges, which included three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, criminal restraint, and weapons charges.