Parents Shocked As Hospital Forms Include Questions On Sexuality Of Babies

New Jersey parents are in for a rude awakening as they bring their children to the doctor. A law signed during the pandemic era has taken new heights to include questions about babies and their sexuality.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law in 2021 to help reduce the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black residents. The legislation ordered hospitals and labs in the state to take more detailed information upon check-in. While the law was intended to provide care that recognizes one’s identity, it may be asking the wrong questions to tinier patients.

Now, parents of infants are being asked if their baby identifies as straight or gay.

“Which of the following best describes your baby? Lesbian or gay; straight or heterosexual, bisexual, questioning/unsure, prefer not to answer,” detailed one question, according to NJ.com.

The questions gained traction across social media, prompted by expectant mother Lillie Mingle. In light of the growing issue, one state senator has called for an amendment for “common sense.” However, the Republican lawmaker also emphasized the importance of this information for older patients in ensuring holistic treatment.



“I understand why for certain populations, this information could be helpful for finding appropriate care in the event someone is trans, gay, bisexual,” wrote State Sen. Holly Schepisi. “But this is not a common sense approach. Having to ask if a newborn child is gay is just stupid.”

Schepisi has spoken with hospital officials about the matter. She hopes for patients to have more clarity on what information is necessary. While she agrees that parents of infants and young children should not have to answer such questions, she has also begun talking with pediatricians about the correct age to begin asking.

She added, “Mandating that parents identify the sexual orientation and gender identity of their newborn child is an absurd waste of medical professionals’ time and resources. This form serves no practical medical purpose for the care of a newborn baby. My legislation would rescind this ridiculous mandate passed by Trenton Democrats.”

One of the local hospitals that distributes these forms, Inspira Health, also released a statement emphasizing that sharing this information remains optional.

“Inspira Health, along with every other acute care hospital in New Jersey, is required by New Jersey law and the State of New Jersey Department of Health to request their patients provide their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity,” spokesman Paul Simon said. “Patients are permitted to decline to provide this information.”

The state health department also stressed that the data should be collected in a “clinically appropriate and culturally competent” way. The department’s spokesperson also encouraged hospitals to create internal policies for when staff should ask such questions.

