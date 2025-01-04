News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Michigan Governor Signs Law Preventing Landlords From Rejecting Renters Over Source Of Income Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has just signed three Senate bills on Monday, Dec. 30, stating the provisions that can't be used to discriminate based on the tenants' source of income.







A new law in Michigan prevents landlords from rejecting prospective tenants based on how they receive income, such as housing vouchers, veterans’ benefits, or Social Security.

According to M Live, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has just signed three Senate bills on Dec. 30, stating the provisions that can’t be used to discriminate based on the tenants’ source of income. Senate Bills 205, 206, and 207 state that landlords cannot deny someone a place to rent based on their source of income. That stipulates renters can’t be excluded because they receive Section 8 housing choice vouchers, public assistance, veterans’ benefits, Social Security, supplemental security income, or other retirement programs.

“I am committed to growing access to affordable housing so every Michigander can raise their family in a vibrant community,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a written statement. “That’s why I am proud to sign these commonsense bills that expand affordable housing options and protect Michiganders from housing discrimination.”

The law is in place for landlords who preside over five or more units.

Whitmer added that the latest law could help 34,290 families “afford a roof over their heads.” Detroit Free Press reported the details of the senate bills signed by the Michigan governor. Senate Bill 205 prohibits landlords from refusing to rent or lease a unit to someone based on how they earn the money they use to pay their rent. Senate Bill 206 specifies that people who are receiving public assistance like housing, veterans’ benefits, Social Security, and several other types of benefits or subsidies would be covered under this new law. Senate Bill 207 updates the state’s civil rights law to reflect the changes to the state’s rental regulations. Tenants who feel landlords are denying them apartments based on their source of income, which falls under these laws, can file complaints with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

