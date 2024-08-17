News by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Mexico, Mississippi, And Louisiana Top List of US States With Highest Poverty Rates New Mexico came out on top of a list highlighting the states with the highest poverty rates throughout the U.S.







The southwestern state boasted the highest score of 18.2% on a Visual Capitalist’ map, showcasing the three-year average of poverty rates by U.S. state from 2020 to 2022. The poverty rates were determined through the official poverty measure, which defines poverty by comparing a family’s pre-tax annual income to a national threshold that varies based on family size.

The poverty rate for a family of one is $14,880. For a family of two, it is $18,900. A family of three has a poverty rate threshold of $23,280, and a family of four has a rate of $29,950. The U.S. Census Bureau determined the figures, which are updated as of September 2023.

Joining New Mexico (18.2%) at the top of the list of high poverty rates are Mississippi (17.8%), Louisiana (16.9%), Arkansas (15.9%), and Kentucky (15.8%), which all contain large rural areas known to be historically poorer than urban areas. Oklahoma follows up with 15.8%, West Virginia with 15.6, and Alabama with a poverty rate of 14.8%. District of Columbia and Texas close out the top 10 with 14.7% and 13.7%.

The top 10 states are noticeably located in the South, where cities are plagued with low education levels and labor force participation. The lack of education and consistent workforce contribute to these territories’ slow economic growth and lower personal income levels.

Poverty has remained a consistent issue in parts of the South for the last 30 years, with one in five Southern counties experiencing “persistent poverty” and maintaining a poverty rate above 20% for three decades. Over 80% of all persistently poor counties in the U.S. are located in the South.

The official poverty rate in 2022 was 11.5 percent, with 37.9 million people in poverty, the US Census reports. There is some hope within the Black community as the official poverty rate for Black individuals decreased between 2021 and 2022, with 2022 being the lowest on record.