New Non-Hormonal Pill Could Help Women In Menopause With Hot Flashes, Sleep Issues

Bayer has started trials on a new pill that could alleviate the struggles women face while in menopause.

The trial’s results found the pill, if taken once daily, reduced the number of hot flashes while improving the sleep of the study participants. The drug, named elinzanetant, also works without the hormones typically found in reproductive medicine. Bayer has submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the drug to treat these symptoms, as reported by its press release.

“Half of the world’s population will experience menopause, with 27 million women in the U.S. currently experiencing this transition. Despite the impact menopausal symptoms may have on women’s health and quality of life, many go without treatment due to gaps in awareness, education, and limitations of treatment options available,” wrote Christine Roth, member of Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Leadership Team, on Aug. 1.

She added, “The FDA submission for elinzanetant marks a significant milestone in our efforts to offer a new non-hormonal option for women. This further underscores our position as leaders in Women’s Health and our dedication to addressing the unmet medical needs of women globally.”

According to WJCL, elinzanetant reduces hot flashes and night sweats by blocking the brain chemicals that cause them. The drug is specifically for those experiencing menopause. The biological transition occurs when a person no longer gets their period, typically around their 40s and 50s, leading to a natural decline in the hormones estrogen and progesterone.

While other menopause symptom-relieving drugs have been released to the market, their accessibility remains limited due to insurance requirements. Moreover, their inclusion of hormone replacement could also come with a greater risk of stroke, cancer, and heart disease.

Despite these issues, menopausal struggles can often interfere with one’s daily life. Now, a non-hormonal option to treat these symptoms can even assist survivors with hormone-sensitive cancers. One, however, is already on the market, yet has its own drawbacks. The approved drug, named Veozah, remains costly for both patients and insurers at $550 a month.

Both Veozah and Elinzanetant work by blocking neurokinins, chemical signals overproduced by nerves in the hypothalamus as estrogen decreases. The drugs prevent the signals from docking on cells, thus eliminating the brain’s ability to start hot flashes.

“These neurons are super interesting because they are also tied to mood, sleep, and appetite. And we know this is a big conglomeration of what happens with women in midlife,” explained Dr.Stephanie Faubion, director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Women’s Health, to the news outlet. “They’re hot flashing, their mood is terrible, they’re not sleeping, and they gain weight.”

However, as Veozah’s financial barriers prevent its expansion, the results for elinzanetant seem promising. After 26 weeks of the study, more than 80% of participants had their hot flashes reduced by at least 50%. Now, Bayer waits for a review of their findings on the first-of-its-kind drug.

RELATED CONTENT: U.S. Government Examining If Pausing Menopause Could Improve Women’s Health