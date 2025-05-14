News by Kandiss Edwards New Orleans ‘Big Stepper’ Walks 2M Steps In Quest To Raise $2M Terra is hoping to raise $2 million—a dollar for each step







New Orleans resident Kwame Terra has set a record by taking an astounding 2 million steps in 30 days, WGNO reported.

Last month, Terra averaged 66,667 steps daily, setting an unofficial world record listed in the International Book of Records. Known as “The Big Stepper,” he estimates that he walked 35 miles a day.

Terra is no stranger to strenuous activities. He ran cross country for Xavier University and currently coaches at the HBCU.

Terra’s endeavor serves a greater mission. As the founder and CEO of bEHR Health, he initiated this challenge to raise awareness about health disparities in Black communities and to fund the expansion of his health-focused initiatives.

His goal is to raise $2 million. One dollar for each step is used to support the development of the bEHR Health app and other related programs.

The bEHR Health app aims to empower individuals by providing a personalized health score, connecting users with culturally competent healthcare providers, and offering resources tailored to the specific needs of Black communities.

This initiative addresses critical issues such as lower life expectancy, higher rates of chronic diseases, and limited access to quality healthcare among Black Americans.

Terra’s journey has garnered attention and support from various organizations and individuals who recognize the importance of addressing health inequities. His commitment to this cause exemplifies how personal challenges can be leveraged to drive social change and improve community well-being. Terra believes the physical challenge was well worth the hassle as it aids in personal growth.

“Sometimes we need to do something we’ve never done to become something that we’ve never been,” Terra said.

For those interested in supporting Terra’s mission or learning more about bEHR Health, additional information and donation opportunities are available on the official GoFundMe.

