New Study: Black Influencers Earn Significantly Less Than Their White Counterparts

Though they have a huge impact on consumers and followers globally, Black influencers make 35% less in pay than their white counterparts.
That compelling finding comes from a report published by communications firm MSL and educational organization The Influencer League.
The reportedly first-of-its-kind study called the Time to Face the Influencer Pay Gap showed that earning levels also were higher than the 29% pay disparity between white influencers and those who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color.
Over the last two years, Black creators have reported experiencing racist jokes, microaggressions, and tokenism from others in the industry. In August, Insider reported that TikTok creators felt the platform’s algorithm fostered a “consistent undertone of anti-Blackness” by “censoring” their content.
Creators are fighting back. In July 2020, Adesuwa Ajayi created the Instagram account @influencerpaygap, which grew to over 60,000 followers. Insider reported. She told the media outlet previously she wanted to set the page up to showcase the inequality in the influencer space. The transparency quickly made the account a must-follow for people of color in the influencer industry, and Ajayi said many people began sending her information about their brand deals to share anonymously.
“Hopefully, we get to a point where brands can be held accountable,” she said.