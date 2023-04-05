Trailer for ‘TLC Forever’ Documentary Drops

TLC fans are preparing to revisit the story of the legendary singing group.

Lifetime recently dropped the first trailer for TLC Forever, a two-hour documentary following the story of the group that was formed in Atlanta in 1990.

The project will detail the success of members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, but it wouldn’t be significant without the obstacles. Fans will get a deeper look at bankruptcy, illness, and the tragic death of beloved member Left Eye.

“Lifetime and A&E will simulcast the new two-hour documentary TLC Forever, chronicling the journey of the top-selling American female group of all time which led the way with their music, message, and their style,” Lifetime said in a news release.

“When Left Eye died tragically in 2002, the group faced not only immense pain and an uncertain future but also felt abandoned by the entertainment industry despite iconic achievements. Against all odds and through all the struggles, the group persevered with courage, love and unity, forging a new path to success, including launching a new tour slated for summer 2023,” per the release.

“No matter what we went through, we never questioned the love,” Chilli says in the 90-second trailer.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the group’s breakup moment. “I just never had that feeling that it was over,” Chilli says. “How are we supposed to fight against the world if we’re fighting internally?” T-Boz adds.

Per the press release, the project, directed by Matthew Kay, is produced by One Story Up and Lauren Fulton for Lifetime and A&E Network.

TLC has sold over 85 million records worldwide, scored nine top 10 hits, and won over 35 major awards. TLC Forever will premiere on Lifetime and A&E on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.