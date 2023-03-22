New Whoopi, Who Dis? ‘The View’ Co-host Flaunts New Surgery

Whoopi Goldberg has ditched her old look.

During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg hosted at the table without her eyeglasses, which was a new sight for viewers. She explained why her eyes were free of the frames: she had eye surgery over the weekend.

“I had an operation, and they replaced the lens and the lens they replaced it with is kind of like my eyeglass lens,” Goldberg said during the “Hot Topics” segment.

Sunny Hostin was excited about her colleague’s vision enhancement.

“Two weeks ago, when we had a show with the folks from Picard, I was trying to read the prompter without my actual glasses, and I couldn’t do it, so I ended up having to wear them [my glasses],” Goldberg said.

According to The Color Purple actress, the operation treated her presbyopia, a condition she had that causes difficulty in the lens of the eye. The National Eye Institute reported that the condition is common in adults over age 45, and everyone will experience it as they age. The “refractive error” makes it hard for people with the condition to see objects up close because the lens stops focusing light correctly on the retina.

Goldberg clarified that her procedure was not a cataract surgery. “It isn’t cataract surgery because I only have a cataract here,” she said pointing to one of her eyes. “But they can remove the lens when you have teeny tiny cataracts and replace them.”

Later in the segment, Goldberg advised that people experiencing issues with with their vision, get their eyes examined. “The bionic times have arrived,” she said.

The 67-year-old has been known for her helpful conversations and advice. Earlier this year, actress Meagan Good thanked Goldberg for her wise words during the time of separation from her former husband DeVon Franklin.