December 31, 2025
What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?Check Out These Turn-ups
From the iconic ball drop in New York City to Las Vegas’ neon-lit Strip takeover, crowds gather nationwide to celebrate the new year.
New Year’s Eve serves as a cultural and personal reset. But cities nationwide turn the countdown into large-scale celebrations that blend community gathering, tourism, and entertainment while delivering a significant economic boost.
Check out a few of the most notable celebrations in the United States that attract huge audiences and boost local economies while defining the country’s approach to welcoming the new year.
Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop—New York City
The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Times Square New York City draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and millions of television viewers. At the stroke of midnight, the iconic Waterford crystal ball descends while music and confetti create a global celebration. The current ball design “Infinite Joy, Infinite Light, Infinite Beginning” stands 12.5 feet tall and weighs 12,300 pounds to represent renewal and unity for America’s upcoming 250th anniversary. The evening festivities start before the midnight ball drop.
America’s Party Fireworks + Strip Takeover—Las Vegas
America’s Party Fireworks + Strip Takeover transforms Las Vegas into a festive celebration. Almost 340,000 revelers are expected to create record-breaking attendance throughout casinos, nine rooftops, and streets. Attendees can expect music and LED displays on the Sphere. The night continues at notable nightclubs such as Omnia, XS, and LIV. Get there early: The city begins closing streets in the early evening to prepare for the midnight fireworks display.
Atlanta Peach Drone & Fireworks Show
The Digital Drone Peach Countdown in Atlanta is a distinctive peach-themed event that celebrates against the backdrop of ATL’s Southern skyline. The festivities incorporate synchronized fireworks alongside a digital Peach Countdown display instead of dropping a physical object. The countdown event will occur along downtown and Midtown viewing corridors to provide inclusive street-level viewing for everyone.
New Orleans French Quarter NYE Celebration
The New Orleans French Quarter NYE Celebration attracts both locals and tourists of all ages who enjoy jazz music and brass band performances and Southern nightlife. The downtown area maintains its live music and street party atmosphere after midnight while the riverfront becomes festive. The event takes place at the French Quarter and Woldenberg Park starting from Dec. 31, until the early morning Jan 1. Expect high security and National Guard patrols in response to 2024’s attack in which a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 14 people and injuring dozens in an act of domestic terrorism.
Chicago Navy Pier NYE Fireworks
This spectacular fireworks display over Lake Michigan, accompanied by music, dining, and winter experiences, anchors the Windy City’s winter city celebration. The event, which begins the evening of Dec. 31 and goes until midnight at Navy Pier along the Chicago shoreline, provides both picturesque cityscape views and a family-oriented celebration.
Miami Beach NYE Fireworks & Ocean Drive Party
Miami Beach, Florida organizes a massive New Year’s Eve party on Ocean Drive that draws beach lovers with dance lovers and nightlife enthusiasts. The event includes live musical performances and DJ sets, and presents one of the most famous fireworks shows along the coastal line. The celebration starts at sunset and continues until midnight.
Denver Downtown NYE Fireworks & 16th Street Party
This celebration features a fireworks show and a street party in downtown Denver. The event, which goes past midnight, combines mountain energy with urban party traditions. Visitors should be prepared for cold temperatures.
