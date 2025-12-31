Events by Ahsan Washington What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?Check Out These Turn-ups From the iconic ball drop in New York City to Las Vegas’ neon-lit Strip takeover, crowds gather nationwide to celebrate the new year.







New Year’s Eve serves as a cultural and personal reset. But cities nationwide turn the countdown into large-scale celebrations that blend community gathering, tourism, and entertainment while delivering a significant economic boost.

Check out a few of the most notable celebrations in the United States that attract huge audiences and boost local economies while defining the country’s approach to welcoming the new year.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop—New York City

The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Times Square New York City draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and millions of television viewers. At the stroke of midnight, the iconic Waterford crystal ball descends while music and confetti create a global celebration. The current ball design “Infinite Joy, Infinite Light, Infinite Beginning” stands 12.5 feet tall and weighs 12,300 pounds to represent renewal and unity for America’s upcoming 250th anniversary. The evening festivities start before the midnight ball drop.

America’s Party Fireworks + Strip Takeover—Las Vegas

When the expected record-breaking crowd of over 340,000 revelers ring in the new year this week on the Strip, many roads in and around the resort corridor will be shut to traffic for hours Wednesday into Thursday.



READ MORE: https://t.co/7ZnkEOLVx1 pic.twitter.com/JqAKIeh6ZS — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) December 30, 2025

America’s Party Fireworks + Strip Takeover transforms Las Vegas into a festive celebration. Almost 340,000 revelers are expected to create record-breaking attendance throughout casinos, nine rooftops, and streets. Attendees can expect music and LED displays on the Sphere. The night continues at notable nightclubs such as Omnia, XS, and LIV. Get there early: The city begins closing streets in the early evening to prepare for the midnight fireworks display.

Atlanta Peach Drone & Fireworks Show

Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop rebrands as "Countdown Over ATL" to include fireworks, drone show across city https://t.co/TznoTtKYRq — Stephen Michael Brown (@stephenatl) December 16, 2025

The Digital Drone Peach Countdown in Atlanta is a distinctive peach-themed event that celebrates against the backdrop of ATL’s Southern skyline. The festivities incorporate synchronized fireworks alongside a digital Peach Countdown display instead of dropping a physical object. The countdown event will occur along downtown and Midtown viewing corridors to provide inclusive street-level viewing for everyone.

New Orleans French Quarter NYE Celebration

The Crescent City Countdown Club will drop its fleur-de-lis at the old Jax Brewery to count down the final seconds of 2025 followed by a fireworks display over the Mississippi River, but the festivities will begin much earlier in the day.https://t.co/n8bht0S6O2 — WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) December 30, 2025

The New Orleans French Quarter NYE Celebration attracts both locals and tourists of all ages who enjoy jazz music and brass band performances and Southern nightlife. The downtown area maintains its live music and street party atmosphere after midnight while the riverfront becomes festive. The event takes place at the French Quarter and Woldenberg Park starting from Dec. 31, until the early morning Jan 1. Expect high security and National Guard patrols in response to 2024’s attack in which a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 14 people and injuring dozens in an act of domestic terrorism.

Chicago Navy Pier NYE Fireworks

Celebrate NYE the Navy Pier way! 🎉❄️

Winter WonderFest fun + our award-winning NYE Fireworks show at midnight = the perfect way to ring in the New Year. 🎆 Learn more: https://t.co/SQvvAoFkDG pic.twitter.com/UZlE8z7zsQ — Navy Pier (@NavyPier) December 31, 2025

This spectacular fireworks display over Lake Michigan, accompanied by music, dining, and winter experiences, anchors the Windy City’s winter city celebration. The event, which begins the evening of Dec. 31 and goes until midnight at Navy Pier along the Chicago shoreline, provides both picturesque cityscape views and a family-oriented celebration.

Miami Beach NYE Fireworks & Ocean Drive Party

✨🎆 Miami’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration is here! 🎆✨⁰Ring in the New Year at The Countdown Miami at Bayfront Park with live performances by Marshmello, Nicky Jam, Flo Rida, Gente de Zona, and Toño Rosario.

📍 Bayfront Park | Miami⁰@bayfrontparkmia @Gabela4Miami… pic.twitter.com/7D9uHdWTUJ — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) December 31, 2025

Miami Beach, Florida organizes a massive New Year’s Eve party on Ocean Drive that draws beach lovers with dance lovers and nightlife enthusiasts. The event includes live musical performances and DJ sets, and presents one of the most famous fireworks shows along the coastal line. The celebration starts at sunset and continues until midnight.

Denver Downtown NYE Fireworks & 16th Street Party

Denver rings in the New Year with fun and festivities. Remember, most fireworks are illegal to use in Denver so it’s best to leave the big displays to the professionals.



The city often hosts a New Year’s Eve fireworks show downtown, a great alternative to risking a DIY display.… pic.twitter.com/XwzhsKXC1v — Denver Office of Emergency Management (@DenverOEM) December 29, 2025

This celebration features a fireworks show and a street party in downtown Denver. The event, which goes past midnight, combines mountain energy with urban party traditions. Visitors should be prepared for cold temperatures.

