1st Black Chief Deputy Named In Georgia Sheriff's Office In Nearly 300 Years The Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, GA, named McArthur Holmes as its first Black chief deputy in nearly 300 years.







The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in Savannah, Georgia, named McArthur Holmes as its first Black chief deputy in nearly 300 years. Sheriff Richard Coleman, the county’s first Black sheriff, made the appointment.

“Some things in life happen just in time, right on time, or all in time,” Coleman said in a press release. “Chief Deputy Holmes’ promotion is a testament to his unwavering dedication, integrity, and commitment to serving the citizens of Chatham County. We are proud of this moment and look forward to his leadership in this new role,” Coleman noted.

Holmes expressed his gratitude for his new role at his Sept. 23 pinning ceremony.

“The lord has been good to me,” Holmes said.

The new chief deputy also noted that he and Coleman pledged to work side-by-side to make the sheriff’s department the best it can be.

The CCSO took to its Facebook page to welcome Holmes into his new role.

“Join me in celebrating a historic moment as we congratulate Chief Deputy McArthur Holmes on becoming the first African-American Chief Deputy…..Congratulations, Chief Holmes, we are proud of your achievement and look forward to your leadership and continued dedication.”

The veteran law enforcement officer brings over 40 years of experience to his new role. Holmes spent 25 years of his career in jail management, including a decade as jail administrator before retiring in 2013. In that role, he oversaw a multi-million-dollar renovation project. A Savannah State University graduate, he also championed mental health advocacy for incarcerated people, working to ensure they received proper medical care rather than being placed in jail.

Last month, the sheriff’s department promoted Major Nicole Scott-Bond, a Black woman, to Lieutenant Colonel, making her the highest-ranking female deputy in the agency’s history.

Founded in 1732, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is the oldest sheriff’s department in the state and one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the U.S.

